GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. - The man who killed two Gilchrist County deputies during an ambush was described as a "loner" who was easily angered in a new report released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
According to the report, agents found notes belonging to John Highnote that were racist and critical of law enforcement.
The report said investigators found a typed note on Highnote's fridge that called cops "evil, stupid and lazy."
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Highnote fatally shot Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey at a Chinese restaurant in April in Trenton, which is about two hours northwest of Orlando.
Deputies said Highnote was armed with a rifle when he ambushed the pair as they ate lunch.
Highnote was found dead in his Jeep after shooting himself.
The report said people who knew Highnote described him as a loner and recluse who was high-strung.
Agents said was fired from his construction job nearly two and a half years ago because of anger issues.
Investigators said the two deputies never had any prior law enforcement contact with the shooter.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}