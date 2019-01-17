Report: Student loan debt growing faster in Orlando than anywhere else

ORLANDO, Fla. - A report from one of the big three credit bureaus said Orlando leads the nation when it comes to student loan debt.
Experian said that during the past 10 years, student debt in Orlando has grown by 198 percent to $12.6 billion.
Related Headlines
CollegeFactual.com said 43 percent of undergraduate students at the University of Central Florida receive federal student loans. The average is more than $6,800 per year.
TRENDING NOW:
- Stolen Amazon packages found in dumpster near Orange Park
- Otter charges at, bites woman walking dog at lake in Maitland
- Sheriff's deputy resigns after fight at Palm Beach strip club
- Watch: Toddler strapped in car seat falls out of car
UCF sophomore Amanda Milsop, who moved to the area from Pennsylvania, said she estimates college will cost her $30,000 per year.
"It took my dad 20 years to pay his (loans) back, but he went to school in Pennsylvania, so I'm hoping it takes me like 15 (years)," she said.
Read: B-CU says furlough, layoffs are coming
Many of those with student debt have moved to the Orlando area from other states.
Officials said there have been fewer government grants for college students in recent years.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}