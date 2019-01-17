  • B-CU says furlough, layoffs are coming

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Bethune-Cookman University said it is bracing for major changes, including staff furloughs and layoffs.

    On Tuesday, the university's interim president sent a letter to staff members, announcing an unpaid furlough for this semester's spring break.

    The letter also said layoffs are forthcoming as an "essential step toward addressing the university's financial status."

    "Right now, I'm at Daytona State (College)," said Tamara Lowe, a former B-CU student. "I think that they should lower the tuition and have more resources for the students."

    Some have said the school has no choice but to cut back. 

    "Whatever gets the school the money they need to stay open," student Seth Lovell said. "If they're going to do layoffs, lay off the right people. I love the school so far, and as long as it stays open, I'll be happy."

    It is unknown how much money the university now needs, but in August, four board members resigned after the school's alumni association said the university was $120 million in debt.

    On Thursday, the board of trustees will vote on adding several more members to the board, but there is a fight over their nominations.

