Rescued loggerhead sea turtle Pennywise, expecting eggs

ST.LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Pennywise, a 300-pound adult loggerhead sea turtle, was found stranded off the coast of Port St. Lucie and is currently being cared for at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

The sea turtle was discovered floating and in distress by the Inwater Research Group before being brought to the Loggerhead Marinelife Center on May 18th. Upon examination, the staff and volunteers were surprised to find that Pennywise is pregnant and carrying eggs, adding urgency to her care and eventual release.

“We’re so excited to get her released back out into the ocean so she has an opportunity to lay her eggs and nest somewhere on our beautiful beaches,” said Audrey Padgett of the Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

Loggerhead sea turtles, like Pennywise, are known to return to the same beaches where they were hatched to lay their own eggs.

©2025 Cox Media Group