Resentencing trial to begin for convicted killer Bessman Okafor

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man convicted of killing a teenager more than a decade ago is expected to be back in court Tuesday ahead of his resentencing trial.

Bessman Okafor was sentenced to death in 2015 for shooting and killing 19-year-old Alex Zaldivar.

However, the Florida Supreme Court overturned that sentence because of a law requiring a unanimous decision in death penalty cases.

In April, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law reforming the death penalty in Florida and removing that unanimous decision requirement.

