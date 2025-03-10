Reservations required: Booking system now open for Wekiwa Springs State Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The popularity of a particular park in Central Florida has led to a new reservation system to help ease congestion.

Wekiwa Springs State Park in Apopka is no stranger to long lines of cars backing up traffic, even before operating hours begin.

That’s one reason officials have implemented an online booking program.

Park visitors will now be required to secure a slot for entrance into the park. The pilot program officially kicks off on March 12 and runs through Sept. 1.

Starting Monday, March 10, guests can make advance reservations online.

To kick things off, Wekiwa Springs State Park is a summer staple near Apopka. With swimming, snorkeling, camp grounds, and more, this natural escape will keep you and your family busy for hours.

Park visitors can book reservations up to 60 days in advance.

Same-day reservations will be available until they run out.

Future visitors to Wekiwa Springs will need to pay the park entry fee during the online booking process, but will not need to pay an additional cost for the reservation itself.

For more information about the new system or to make a reservation, click HERE.

