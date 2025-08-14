Resident dies at facility after 90-minute response delay from caregivers, officials say

OVIEDO, Fla. — Officials said a resident of The Addison of Oviedo died last December after caregivers allegedly took 90 minutes to respond to his emergency calls.

Periakaruppa Chockalingam, known as Doctor Chock, died last December after pressing the panic button four times in his room at the facility.

Attorneys for his family say that his assigned caregiver was asleep and under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

“If proper procedures were followed that morning, we believe he would still be with us,” said Kannan Chocklalingam, a family member.

State investigators visited the facility following the incident and cited it for training and background screening violations.

Eyewitness News is working to confirm those citations.

Attempts to reach the facility for comment were met with no response.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group