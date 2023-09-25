Resident rescued after suffering burns in Daytona Beach house fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A person was badly burned early Monday after fire broke out at a Daytona Beach home.

Firefighters rushed to a house along Winchester Street near Washington Street shortly before 4:30 a.m.

At the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the single-story residence.

After firefighters knocked down the flames several minutes later, they were able to enter the house, Lt. Antwan Lewis with Daytona Beach Fire Department said.

Inside, they found an injured resident whom they rescued and rushed to Halifax Medical Center.

According to DBFD, the victim had burns on roughly 85% of their body and was later flown to a burn center in Orlando for treatment.

Daytona Beach house fire Fire officials said a man was badly burned early Monday on Winchester Street in Daytona Beach. (WFTV Staff)

That person’s condition remained unclear, Antwan said.

He added that a pet was also rescued from the home and is being cared for by a neighbor.

Antwan said there was extensive fire and smoke damage to the structure and that the cause of the fire remained unclear.

The state fire marshal will conduct an investigation.

