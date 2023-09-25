Rain and storm chances increase this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a drier and sunny weekend, Central Florida’s weather will be much more active this week.

Our area will have a 60% chance of rain and storms on Monday.

The storm chances will be even higher, up to 70%, for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The increased rain activity will be fueled by an upper-level storm system to the south of Florida and a front to the north.

This combination will push moisture into our area and keep our rain and storm chances up for the rest of the week.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 90 degrees on Monday.

