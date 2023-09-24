Tropical Storm Philippe expected to gain strength in the Central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics.

Tropical Storm Philippe will slowly gain strength as it moves through the Central Atlantic.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we don’t expect this storm to impact land.

It should remain out to sea through the upcoming week.

Morning forecast: Sunday, Sep. 24 (WFTV)

