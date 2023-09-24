Tropical Storm Philippe expected to gain strength in the Central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Tropical Storm Philippe will slowly gain strength as it moves through the Central Atlantic.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we don’t expect this storm to impact land.
Read: Sunday forecast: Partly cloudy, warmer temps
It should remain out to sea through the upcoming week.
Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group