, Fla. — It’s another pleasantly cool start to the day with temps in the 60s, but it will get warmer today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Orlando will be 91 degrees.

Clouds will thicken this evening, turning mostly cloudy with isolated showers chances possible, south of the metro.

Read: SunRail offers free service for Orlando City Soccer match this Sunday

Next week will be pretty wet.

There is a good chance of repeating rain in the forecast.

Sunday forecast: Partly cloudy, warmer temps (WFTV/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group