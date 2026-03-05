Dr. Phillips Charities forms advisory board for Hungerford Property development

EATONVILLE, Fla. — Dr. Phillips Charities has formed an advisory board to support the development of the historic Hungerford Property in Eatonville.

The organization purchased the plot of land from the local school board for $1 million.

The charity promised to develop the land with affordable housing, a health care facility and a park.

The newly established advisory board was created to help guide the planning and development process for these facilities.

The advisory board will serve as a resource throughout the planning and implementation phases.

Members of the board are tasked with providing support for the development as it moves forward.

The board will also facilitate communication between the charity and the local community.

Members are scheduled to meet with neighbors to provide information regarding the planning process for the site.

