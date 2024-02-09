Residents blame recent development for flooding issues

DELAND, Fla. — A DeLand neighborhood has been dealing with flooding problems for months.

The homes are directly behind a Volusia County School District FFA compound that houses animals.

The residents on N Sheridan Avenue blame development for the issues.

They said the area never flooded until new homes were built about two years ago.

The school district also mentioned concerns with new construction and said it has hired an engineering firm to study the area and come up with solutions.

A spokesperson told Channel 9 in a statement: “The flooding in the area has not only affected VCS and chapter animals but also neighbors in the area. We understand the frustration this may cause but want to assure the community we are working diligently to find the cause and a solution.”

Resident Debbie Graves said cattle on the compound have had to stand in neck deep water and it’s started to spill into her yard.

All of the animals have since been moved to other parts of the property.

“You step on it and you just sink down and then further down, the northern part of this property, I call it the north 40, that’s flooded 6 to 8 feet into the yards,” said Graves.

