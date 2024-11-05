Residents oppose new homeless shelter plan in SODO district amid safety concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — Concerned residents showed up Monday afternoon to the Orlando City Council to voice their concerns and opposition to creating a homeless shelter in the SODO district.

In a special meeting, commissioners with the City of Orlando moved forward with a plan that could bring a new homeless shelter to the south of downtown.

“Find a site to provide these services is never easy,” Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

The city aid could utilize a portion of the Orange County Work Release Center on Kaley Avenue, just east of I-4.

This is part of a bigger deal between the city and the county.

The building that will be used to house the county’s work release center has showers and beds.

Orange County officials have already approved the plan, but nearby residents say they are now happy with the move.

“People and businesses aren’t avoiding downtown because of one-way roads or the lack of parking; they are avoiding downtown because they do not feel safe,” a resident said.

There’s a children’s hospital, a senior rehab center, a high school, and even a daycare within a few yards away.

They are concerned about safety and that the city didn’t consult with residents about the plan’s full details.

A similar shelter proposal was previously rejected in District 5 due to community opposition.

