Residents of Titusville apartment complex uneasy after 2 men shot, killed in parking lot

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Residents of a Titusville apartment complex are unnerved Tuesday after two men were shot and killed in the complex on Monday.

The people who live in the complex on Knox McRae Drive said they didn’t recognize the victims or the vehicle one of them was found dead inside.

“Kind of scared trying to figure out what happened,” neighbor Chaselyn True said.”...I’ve never had problems until that situation so it does worry me.”

Police said the suspect left the area after the shooting before officers could get to the scene. And that leaves True and the neighbors next door with an uneasy feeling.

Police didn’t respond to a request Tuesday for an update on the case.

