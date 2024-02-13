Return-to-office mandates have come with costs for workers — and turnover threats

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Many workers who have been required to return to the office say the return carriers a hefty price tag when compared to working from home, and some say they resent their employers for creating that expense.

That’s according to a survey by leadership coaching firm BetterUp of 1,441 workers, which found employees who were mandated to return to the office are spending on average $561.06 per month on work-related expenses, such as transportation costs and additional child care expenses, among others.

The survey also found workers were willing to take a 13.2% pay cut in exchange for a more-flexible work arrangement.

