PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay police are offering a reward for information that helps them find a missing woman.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Police say 25-year-old Marissa Garcia was last seen on Dec. 23rd in the area of Pinewood Dr. NE.

Garcia was officially reported missing on Jan. 5th.

READ: FHP: Boy, 9, dies after being hit by school bus in Orange County

Police have described the circumstances surrounding Garcia’s disappearance as “suspicious.”

Reward offered for information in search for missing Palm Bay woman Palm Bay police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps them find a missing woman. (Palm Bay Police Department)

Garcia was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. She’s described as weighing approximately 100 pounds.

READ: 2 men arrested in connection with shooting of Seminole County boy, 17, found dead in his bedroom

Garcia has red hair and blue eyes as well as a tattoo of the word “Rainey” near the left side of her collar bone.

Palm Bay police are urging anyone who might know where to find her to submit an anonymous tip by calling Crimeline at 800-423-8477, or online here.

Tipsters who provide information that helps the investigation could become eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group