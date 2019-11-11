RIGHT NOW: Deputies interview gunman at scene of fatal shooting in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are working to gather more information after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.
Deputies said the shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Hollow Pine Drive in DeBary.
Related Headlines
The shooter is being interviewed by deputies at the scene and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is headed to the location, officials said.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more details become known.
We're investigating a fatal shooting following a disturbance around 4:30pm at 15 Hollow Pine Drive, DeBary. The shooter is on scene and being interviewed by detectives. News media: @SheriffChitwood will be on scene around 7 p.m. for a briefing.— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 11, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}