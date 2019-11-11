  • RIGHT NOW: Deputies interview gunman at scene of fatal shooting in Volusia County

    By: James Tutten

    DEBARY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are working to gather more information after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.

    Deputies said the shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Hollow Pine Drive in DeBary.

    The shooter is being interviewed by deputies at the scene and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is headed to the location, officials said.

    This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more details become known.

     

