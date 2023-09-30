Rina and Philippe still close together in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics.

Rina and Philippe, a pair of distant tropical storms, are still mingling quite close to one another over the Atlantic.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said Philippe looks to be the system that lives on longer, likely becoming a hurricane as it recurves out to sea next week.

