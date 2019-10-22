Rise and shine: Here's why you could hear morning fireworks this week if you live near Disney

BAY LAKE, Fla. - If you live near Walt Disney World or are staying at the resort, don't be alarmed if you hear early morning fireworks this week.
On Tuesday, the company announced on its Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page that it plans to test fireworks at Magic Kingdom from 6:15 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. Thursday.
The company said the tests are part of final preparations for a new holiday show.
"We understand the early morning noise impacts may not be ideal and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to your morning routine," Disney officials said in the Facebook post. "For those of you who may already be awake, we invite you to grab a cup of coffee, turn on some holiday music and enjoy the show."
