“Rising Star:” Orange County deputies, friends, and family remember Lt. ‘Ellie’ Shea

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is remembering 39-year-old Eloilda “Ellie Shea” a lieutenant with the Orange County Sherriff’s office who investigators said was murdered by her estranged husband.

Hundreds of people attended the memorial held Wednesday in Ellie’s honor where she was described as a loving mother, dedicated deputy, and a practical jokester.

According to investigators, Anthony Shea shot Ellie on October 14th, then created a fake alibi and staged a suicide scene.

Investigators said they determined Anthony’s alibi was fake after they found an accidental audio recording where Anthony was heard telling one of his children their mother was sleeping 40 minutes before he called 9-1-1.

Anthony Shea now faces a first-degree murder charge in Ellie’s death and is being held at the Orange County Jail on no bond.

During Wednesday’s memorial, Ellie was remembered as a “servant leader” who was dedicated to her law enforcement career and a role model for other women at the sheriff’s office.

During a eulogy, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Ellie was a constant positive throughout her 13-year career with the sheriff’s office.

Mina said Ellie was a “rising star,” and he had planned to promote her to serve as his next staff director.

Meanwhile, Ellie’s family said she loved a good laugh, was known for her practical jokes, and had even done stand-up comedy in the past.

“I keep hoping this is one of your practical jokes. You were always popping out of bushes, from behind doors, or underneath beds. This would be a welcomed alternative to the gut-wrenching reality we are all facing right now,” said one friend who delivered a Eulogy.

Above all else, friends said Ellie loved being a mother to her two and seven-year-old daughters.

“She was a warrior, queen, a heroine,” said another friend, “We will spend the rest of our days showing her daughters how amazing she was.”

A go-fund me has been set up for Ellie’s young daughters. You can find the link here.

