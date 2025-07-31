Riverside Recreation Center reopens with celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony

OVIEDO, Fla. — The City of Oviedo celebrated the reopening of the Riverside Recreation Center at Riverside Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the completion of renovations after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in September 2022.

The restoration of the Riverside Recreation Center included the reconstruction of racquetball courts, installation of new floors and walls, updated air conditioning units, and renovations to restrooms and offices.

The Riverside Recreation Center is located at 1600 Lockwood Blvd., Oviedo. The open house event will feature refreshments, vendors and a raffle for a free membership.

Visitors are encouraged to share their suggestions for upcoming programs at the center, which will feature activities like exercise classes, art workshops and book clubs.

According to the City of Oviedo, the Riverside Recreation Center’s ribbon-cutting marks the beginning of a new chapter for the facility, aiming to provide engaging and diverse programming for the community’s seniors.

