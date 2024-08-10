Road improvements near UCF designed to help keep pedestrians and drivers safe

ORLANDO, Fla. — As students head back to the University of Central Florida, they will see major safety upgrades that have been years in the making.

Channel 9 spoke with a senior engineer about how all the elements come together to change driver and pedestrian behavior near the campus.

There’s still some work to do for a major pedestrian safety project at Alafaya Trail and University Boulevard near UCF.

Officials said they upgraded crosswalks, improved lighting and added fences which are making a big difference.

In total the project covers 2.1 miles including Alafaya Trail between Research Parkway and McCulloch Road and University Boulevard from Quadrangle Boulevard to Alafaya Trail.

It’s all set to be complete by the end of this year, but student will already notice the improvements.

