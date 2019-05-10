  • Road maintenance crew rescues emaciated, abandoned dog in Leesburg

    By: Jason Kelly

    LEESBURG, Fla. - Workers with Lake County's Public Works department were mowing grass Tuesday afternoon when they discovered an emaciated, abandoned dog along a busy Leesburg road.

    Crew members said they spotted the abnormally thin, weak dog on Sunnyside Drive and called the Lake County Office of Animal Services for help.

    The dog was taken to the Lake County Animal Shelter, where she weighed in at 22 pounds.

    Pit Sisters, a Jacksonville-based rescue agency, ensured that the dog received emergency care.

    "I know we have a great group of employees, but this week, I found out we have a couple of heroes," Lori Koontz, the division's manager, said in a statement.

    The dog, who has been nicknamed "Glory," is eating, drinking and slowly regaining strength.

    Lake County
