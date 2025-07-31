Road naming ceremony to honor fallen Master Deputy Link

EUSTIS, Fla. — The City of Minneola will honor Master Deputy Bradley Michael Link by naming a road after him along U.S. Highway 27.

A naming ceremony will take place this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Minneola City Hall to commemorate Master Deputy Link, who was killed in an ambush while responding to a call in Eustis in 2024.

Master Deputy Link was shot and killed during the incident, which also left two other deputies wounded.

