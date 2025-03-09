Road-widening project in Oviedo completed

OVIEDO, Fla. — After three years of construction, a project to widen roadways on State Road 426 and County Road 419 in Seminole County is complete.

The project is meant to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety near downtown Oviedo.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week to celebrate the work being finished.

“It does get us through town a lot faster, and I’m really, really looking forward to the part where we add back human activity at the edges of this road,” said Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek.

The project was done in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation, the city of Oviedo and Seminole County.

