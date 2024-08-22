Local

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to give update on presidential campaign

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WASHINGTON — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he will address the nation on Friday.

There has been speculation that he could possibly be ending his campaign.

Sources say his team is in talks with former President Donald Trump about a possible endorsement.

Kennedy’s running mate mentioned they are considering joining forces with Trump to prevent a Harris victory.

Trump said he is open to giving Kennedy a cabinet position if he drops out.

Kennedy is planning to hold his address online at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Channel 9 will monitor Kennedy’s address and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

