Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to give update on presidential campaign

WASHINGTON — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he will address the nation on Friday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
There has been speculation that he could possibly be ending his campaign.
Sources say his team is in talks with former President Donald Trump about a possible endorsement.
Read: Kennedy campaign’s future in question as Trump allies lobby for endorsement
Kennedy’s running mate mentioned they are considering joining forces with Trump to prevent a Harris victory.
Trump said he is open to giving Kennedy a cabinet position if he drops out.
Read: The Latest: Kamala Harris will accept her party’s nomination on final night of DNC
Kennedy is planning to hold his address online at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Channel 9 will monitor Kennedy’s address and provide updates on Eyewitness News.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group