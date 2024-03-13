WATCH: Rocket explodes moments after launch in Japan

A company in Japan is investigating after their private rocket exploded seconds after launch.

The explosion was captured on video at the launch site Space Port Kii in Japan.

The company, Space One, says its “KAIROS” rocket was carrying a small government satellite.

Officials said no one was hurt, and there were no people near the launch site.

