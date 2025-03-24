Rocket launch set for Monday on Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off Monday afternoon from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The SpaceX rocket will launch The National Reconnaissance Office’s NROL-69 mission, which aims to send a classified payload for the U.S. government into orbit.

Liftoff is set for 1:48 p.m.

After the launch, SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket’s first stage booster back at CCSFS on Landing Zone 1.

