Rockledge Drive tree trimming touches a nerve

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — This week, Brevard County began cutting back more than 70 trees along historic Rockledge Drive.

The county says more than a thousand trees line the scenic roadway, and those being cut back now are because of safety or clearance issues.

Residents in the area say they’re concerned about preserving the character of the roadway that winds around the Indian River Lagoon.

“I hate to see this happen, but apparently there’s nothing I can do about it,” resident Eugene Wade said. “They just do what they want to do.”

The Rockledge Drive Tree Coalition recently asked for an injunction to prevent the tree trimming, but the group is yet to have a hearing.

“We’ll get a ruling right after all the trees are gone,” Rockledge Drive Coalition Vice President Doug Simon said.

The group is still holding out hope that a judge will hear its request for an emergency injunction and stop the cutting.

