Missing mail blamed for hurting local ministry

WINTER GARDEN, Fla — A local ministry says the mail service is so unreliable it’s hurting vulnerable people in our community. Matthew’s Hope Ministries helps the homeless and others in need, but it claims missing mail at its Winter Garden location has become a big problem.

“We have our outreach services, which include taking a shower, clothing shopping, hygiene shopping, pantry shopping, a hot meal,” said Shannon Diaz, Orange County Director for Matthew’s Hope.

Diaz said they even provide a place to receive mail, an often-overlooked concern for those without a home.

“Whether that’s insurance cards, food stamp cards, basically any mail they can receive here,” she added.

But in recently months she claims the U.S. Post Office in Winter Garden has become unreliable. For the ministry itself, that includes missing or delayed donation checks, missing bills, and mail returned for no obvious reason. Diaz said they also often receive mail that doesn’t belong to them or any of their homeless guests.

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At one point, after they complained, Diaz said Matthew’s Hope Ministries received a basket full of mail that included a donation check for $4000 postmarked November 2023 that they can no longer deposit into the ministry’s account.

Shannon Diaz said, “And if those are just the things that we’ve caught by happenstance, what are the things that are out there that we don’t know about?”

Many homeless guests at Matthew’s Hope need access to important banking documents, medical insurance information, and EBT Cards, often called food stamps. According to Matthew’s Hope, those are also missing.

“There have been countless debit cards, food stamp cards that they haven’t been able to receive,” Diaz said.

Matthew’s Hope showed Action 9 surveillance video that they claim shows their postal carrier returning to look for his U.S. Postal Service keys after leaving them behind a day earlier.

According to Matthew’s Hope, after initially responding to their complaints, the Postal Service stopped answering. When Action 9 reached out to the U.S. Postal Service about the complaints, it sent this statement:

“The Postal Service always strives to provide outstanding service. Local management is aware of recent customer concerns at this particular location and is taking immediate steps to resolve any issues, including direct communication with the customer. The current issues appear to be isolated to this business location in Winter Garden. The Postal Service delivers mail and packages based on the ZIP Code and address information, and multiple individuals may receive items at one delivery point, with no limit. Keeping the mail stream secure and safe is vital and customers who suspect mail theft or tampering should immediately contact the USPS Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.”

Matthew’s Hope is hoping something will change soon.

“You know to us, it’s mail, and yes, it’s important, but to our guests, it really is a lifeline,” Diaz said.

As for the $4000 check from 2023, Matthew’s Hope said it hasn’t been able to reach the original donor and it noted that money could have been used to provide hundreds of meals for people in need.

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