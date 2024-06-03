Rolling Stones concert: What to know before you go

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready to rock with Rolling Stones in Camping World Stadium on Monday night.

Orlando is the only Florida stop for the Stones’ 2024 “Hackney Diamonds” tour.

And if you want to go, you still have a chance; more tickets were released Sunday night, starting at just over $65.

If you’re heading to Camping World Stadium for the Stone’s concert, we’ve got everything you need to know before you go.

Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds event-day timeline

3:30 pm - Road closures begin

4:00 pm - Free downtown shuttle service begins

4:00 pm - All parking lots open

4:00 pm -Box office opens

6:00 pm - Gates open

8:00 pm - Concert begins

1-Hour post event - Shuttle service ends

Where to park

Camping World Stadium on-site parking is sold out for the concert.

Fans with prepaid stadium on-site parking permits should download their permit in advance to their smartphone wallet and have it ready for display.

Officials said fans are encouraged to purchase parking in downtown Orlando and ride the free shuttle service to and from the event.

A traffic management plan will be in effect for the concert and road closures will be in place around Camping World Stadium, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Shuttle service

There will be free downtown Orlando shuttle service that will start at 4 p.m.

Camping World Stadium map (Camping World Stadium /Camping World Stadium)

Shuttle location

Downtown Orlando / Pick-up & Drop-off: Central Avenue between Hughey Avenue & Garland Avenue (under Interstate 4)

Stadium / Drop-off & Pick-up: Church Street & Nashville Avenue

Gate entry

Gate A: Northeast corner of Camping World Stadium by Church Street & Rio Grande Avenue



Gate B: East side of Camping World Stadium along Rio Grande Avenue



Gate C (AdventHealth): Southeast corner of the stadium off Rio Grande Avenue



Gate D (FunSpot): Southwest corner of stadium off Tampa Avenue near Tinker Field and Parking Lots D and E



Gate E: West side of stadium off Tampa Avenue near Tinker Field



Gate F (Massey Services): Northwest corner of the stadium by Church Street & Tinker Field

Camping World Stadium map (Camping World Stadium /Camping World Stadium)

Camping World bag policy

Bag styles: clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 14″ x 14″ x 6″



One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).



Small clutch bags not exceeding 4.5″ x 6.5″ may be taken inside the stadium.

Camping World prohibited items

Bags larger than a clutch bag

Coolers

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″

