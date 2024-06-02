Where kids can bowl for free in Central Florida this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Children and parents have the chance to save some money and have an alley of fun.

The Aloma Bowling Centers is offering a popular program where children can bowl two free games every Monday through Friday through Aug. 9.

The games are included with shoe rentals, and the deal only applies to children 15 years old and younger.

Parents can join the fun for $3 per game per person.

Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando, Aloma Bowl in Winter Park and Airport Lanes in Sanford will participate in the Free Bowling for Kids.

Pre-registration is required. Families can sign up online and pick up the pass in person.

See the links below:

Boardwalk Bowl

Aloma Bowl

Airport Lanes

