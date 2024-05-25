Rollins, arts groups seek to repurpose former Winter Park Library

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Winter Park could use its former library building as a new home for the Rollins Museum of Art or another arts group.

The city commission during a May 23 workshop directed City Manager Randy Knight to negotiate with multiple groups to buy or lease the 35,000-square-foot building at 460 E. New England Ave.

Rollins College and Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts both presented their proposals during the meeting, with Opera Orlando and a fourth unidentified entrepreneurial group also expressing interest.

