Rollins College kicks off $80M in construction

Rollins College has a pair of projects worth $80 million in the works.

The Winter Park-based private college has started construction on a new 300-bed dorm and a new building for its tennis and golf programs. Here’s more on each project.

East End Neighborhood: The $70 million dorm replaces the 80-bed Holt Hall, as well as the Bert W. Martin Tennis Complex and Copeland Stadium. The goal is to add more student housing units as the college instituted a three-year requirement to live on campus. Site work has begun, and the project is expected to be completed in fall 2026. The architect is Norfolk, Virginia-based Hanbury and Balfour Beatty, which has its U.S. headquarters in Dallas and an Orlando office, is the general contractor.

