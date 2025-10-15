Rollins College offers free on-campus childcare for parents in evening classes

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Rollins College has launched a new initiative offering free childcare for parents attending evening classes through its Professional Advancement and Graduate Studies programs.

The EduCare program, designed for children ages 5-11, provides high-quality childcare with a teacher-to-child ratio of 1:6, allowing parents to focus on their studies without the burden of childcare costs.

“To my knowledge, there is no other service like this in the Central Florida community,” said Alice Davidson, a Rollins psychology professor and executive director of Hume House Child Development & Student Research Center.

The new EduCare program is housed in the Hume House on the Rollins College campus and is funded by a gift from the Warren and Augusta Hume Foundation.

The program offers activities such as math and science exploration, arts and crafts, music, and physical activity, all of which are conducted without the use of electronics.

Rollins’ Professional Advancement programs feature a hybrid model combining in-person and online learning, with evening classes starting at 6 p.m. or later.

Part-time and full-time tracks are available for students to complete their bachelor’s degrees at their own pace.

