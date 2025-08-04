Deputies search for Romanian women accused of baby formula fraud ring in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said they are looking for two women involved in a fraud ring.

Deputies said Rossina Domitru, 21, and Rosaura Vaduva Domitru, 24, have active felony warrants for grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.

Investigators said the two women are identified as members of a Romanian fraud ring that used re-encoded EBT cards with stolen numbers to purchase large quantities of baby formula in hundreds of transactions across Florida.

Deputies said their fraudulent activities in Volusia County alone have amounted to approximately $6,000 in recent transactions.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rossina and Rosaura Domitru to contact the VSO Financial Crimes Unit at 386-254-1537 or Crime Stoppers of North East Florida at 888-277-TIPS.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group