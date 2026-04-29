Ron DeSantis awards Medal of Freedom to Everglades champions

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ron DeSantis awarded Florida’s Governor’s Medal of Freedom to four longtime advocates of Everglades restoration, recognizing decades of work tied to one of the state’s largest environmental efforts.

The honor went to Paul Tudor Jones II, Mary L. Barley, the late George M. Barley and the late Nathaniel P. Reed during a ceremony Tuesday.

State officials said the award recognizes major contributions to Florida and its residents.

The four honorees played central roles in advancing restoration efforts for the Everglades, including helping establish The Everglades Foundation in the early 1990s.

The foundation has been heavily involved in advocacy tied to freshwater flow restoration, water quality and long-term ecosystem protection across South Florida.

Everglades restoration remains one of the largest environmental infrastructure efforts in the country.

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