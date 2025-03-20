Rough surf and hazardous beach conditions collide with spring break

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There are hazardous conditions along Volusia County’s coast. Beach Safety has been flying the red flag most of the week and anticipates having to do so even when the surf dies down.

Deputy Chief AJ Miller said that’s because when the water is calm, the risk for rip currents still remains high.

“If it follows a couple days or a week of rough surf, those rip currents are there and people may not be able to realize it,” said Miller.

Thankfully, the water is cold and Miller said that’s kept people out of the rough conditions. Beach Safety has rescued about 7 or 8 people during the busy Spring Break stretch.

Beachgoers said they appreciate the extra patrols on the sand and in the water.

“We had a shooting here not too long ago so I feel like all the police and safety patrol that we have. They’re just trying to prevent certain things from happening,” said Mike Marcelin.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies have arrested about 20 people or more per day every day since Friday. The violations all vary and a handful have been juveniles. Knowing that data and where crowds are hanging out, also helps Beach Safety determine where to place staff.

“We are increasing our patrols but once again we still have a whole beach to cover so we are allocating our resources where we feel appropriate,” said Miller.

Beach Safety reminds people to download the Volusia Beaches app to see current conditions.









