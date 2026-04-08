Rough surf and rip currents prompt ocean safety warnings in Volusia County

, Fla. — Dangerous surf conditions persist along Volusia County’s coastline, leading officials to advise residents and visitors to avoid entering the ocean.

Beach safety officials warn that rough waves and powerful currents are creating dangerous conditions, including rip currents.

AJ Miller, deputy chief of Volusia Beach Safety, warned that powerful surf is eroding sandbars and increasing the risk to swimmers.

“Rough surf is punching holes in the sandbar, creating dangerous rip currents,” Miller said.

Along with water-related hazards, authorities have issued a small vessel advisory for boaters. This week, the United States Coast Guard and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office have responded to several incidents.

In one incident, deputies saved a couple after their boat hit the New Smyrna Beach Jetty during a thunderstorm and rough waters. Footage from the scene shows deputies helping the boaters off the beach amid stormy weather.

At last check, waves were approximately 10 feet high, creating especially hazardous conditions. creating dangerous conditions, including

There is also a Flood Watch in effect through at least 10 p.m. in the county.

Channel 9 has crews on the way with continuing coverage at 4,5, and 6 pm.

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