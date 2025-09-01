Rough winds, rain didn’t deter some Labor Day beachgoers

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Despite the windy and rainy conditions, some people still visited Daytona Beach on Labor Day to enjoy the holiday.

The rough weather, which included strong winds and rain, made it difficult for birds to fly and even knocked over construction barriers. However, beachgoers were undeterred, taking advantage of the less crowded conditions to find parking and space on the sand.

“It’s very windy, a lot of waves,” said visitor Rob Hernandez.

Drina McWhite, another beachgoer, said, “It’s a little rough, but it’s fun. I don’t go far. I just stay where I can see my feet.”

While the weather was not ideal for a typical beach day, those who ventured out found the lack of crowds to be a silver lining.

“Hardly anyone out on the beach, hotels, no traffic,” Hernandez said.

McWhite observed that the usually packed parking lot was nearly empty when they arrived around 9 a.m., with only about five cars present.

Beach safety officials noted that the rough surf generally keeps people from venturing too far into the water.

Lifeguards remained on duty at towers, in trucks and on four-wheelers.

A red flag warning, indicating hazardous conditions, is expected to remain in place for a few more days, according to beach safety officials.

Safety officials said it’s important to swim in front of staffed lifeguard towers, however, there are currently fewer staff towers because seasonal lifeguards are back at school. Full-time lifeguards work year-round.

