Run on a real airport runway: ORL 5K on the Runway returns to Orlando Executive Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida 5K is drawing attention for its unusual setting and broader mission beyond the finish line.

The ORL 5K on the Runway, formerly known as the “5K Run for the Angels,” offers participants the unique opportunity to run on an airport runway—an experience rarely accessible to the public.

Besides the distinctive setting, the event supports fundraising for various aviation-focused nonprofits in the area. Angel Flight Southeast is a volunteer organization that arranges free flights for patients needing long-distance travel for medical care.

It depends on pilots who donate their time and aircraft to help individuals reach treatment centers that might otherwise be out of reach.

Another beneficiary, Vision of Flight, concentrates on youth education by providing programs that introduce students to aviation and STEM fields.

These initiatives include simulator training, summer camps, and mentorship programs, all designed to give early exposure to potential careers.

The Orlando Youth Aviation Center also serves local students, providing hands-on instruction in aviation basics such as navigation, airport operations, and flight principles.

The program runs in seasonal sessions and includes a flight experience component.

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