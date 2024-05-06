‘Runway to Hope’ supports children fighting cancer with annual spring soiree

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 helped to cheer on local children who are fighting cancer.

More than 100 kids got to walk the runway during “Runway to Hope’s” annual spring soiree.

Channel 9′s Daralene Jones, Karla Ray, and Phylicia Ashley took part.

Shannon Butler was also featured for her longtime work with the organization.

Since it began ten years ago, the program has granted over $750,000 to more than 500 families.

