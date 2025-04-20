The runway truly comes to life during the Run for the Angels 5k

, Fla. — On Saturday, Angel Flight Southeast and the Orlando Executive Airport (OEA) brought the runway to life with the 13th Annual Run for the Angels 5k.

The event was hosted at the OEA and allowed fellow runners/walkers to help support Angel Flight and their supportive efforts.

Run for the Angels 5k Angel Flight Southeast and the Orlando Executive Airport (OEA) are excited to announce the 13th Annual Run for the Angels 5k at the Orlando Executive Airport. (Orlando Executive Airport/Orlando Executive Airport)

Angel Flight is dedicated to serving the community in meaningful ways. They primarily arrange free air transportation using private aircraft for individuals who need to reach distant medical facilities, especially when commercial services aren’t an option or are just too expensive.

In addition to this vital service, they provide support during disaster relief efforts and other humanitarian missions.

