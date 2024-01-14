Russell Home holds run in Orlando to raise awareness for cause

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local nonprofit held its first run to support its operations since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 100 people ran in a race for the Russell Home at Cypress Grove Park on Saturday.

The Russell Home became Florida’s first center to care for newborn babies in 1951 when a hospital asked an Orlando mother to care for an abandoned newborn.

Currently, the organization cares for 24 adults and children with disabilities.

It relies on support from community donations.

“Things like this help us get the word out that we are even here,” said Stephen Brock, vice president of the Russell Home. “And that we need the community support to take care of these children that we’ve been taking care of for over 70 years.”

The Russell Home offers tours to community members who call ahead on weekdays.

9 Family Connection is working with McCoy Federal Credit Union to support the organization in preparing to take in three more newborns.

