Saigon Night Market debuts in Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Saigon Night Market is bringing Asian cuisines to Orlando this upcoming weekend.

The popular night market from Tampa is debuting in Orlando’s Milk District on June 8 and 9.

The event will feature:

80 multicultural food vendors and trucks

Various music artists

Dance performances

Live DJ and band

Food competition and contests

Kids activities including waterslide and inflatables

Raffles for chance to win prizes

Cost of entry for the market is $10 per day or $15 for both days and free admission for kids.

The market will be from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The night market will be at Festival Park, near the Orlando Executive Airport.

See the map below for the location.

