Sales tax holiday begins next week, saving on guns, fishing rods, and camping gear till year’s end

ORLANDO, Fla. — Beginning next week, shoppers can enjoy a sales tax holiday on guns, fishing rods, tents, camping stoves, and other gear during the ‘Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday.’

This tax holiday will remain in effect until the end of the year, offering savings for those getting ready for hunting or camping season.

However, tax exemption does not cover purchases at airports or theme parks.

The tax holiday offers outdoor enthusiasts a chance to save on essential gear, motivating more people to engage in hunting and camping activities this season.

