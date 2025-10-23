Salon worker charged after admitting to credit card theft on Facebook, sheriff says

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Palm Coast woman was arrested after identifying herself in a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office social media post as the suspect in a credit card theft case.

Brynn Gifford, 19, was taken into custody after detectives determined she had stolen a credit card from a nail salon and used it to make over $500 in fraudulent purchases.

“This case is a great example of the power of social media and how it can help law enforcement,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

On Aug. 9, deputies responded to a fraud investigation after a victim reported her credit card missing from Palm Nails in Palm Coast.

The victim noticed 10 fraudulent charges totaling over $500 between Aug. 6 and Aug. 9.

Surveillance footage from various stores showed a woman with long dark hair and a white camouflage jacket using the card.

Deputies said Gifford, who worked as a receptionist at the salon, initially denied wrongdoing but later acknowledged her actions when shown surveillance images.

Detectives said they found items in Gifford’s backpack that matched those purchased with the stolen card.

