Salvation Army works to rebuild Kissimmee facility after devastating fire

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Salvation Army says this facility in Kissimmee should reopen by November 2026.

Officials said the reopening is three years earlier than expected.

Channel 9 was there after a fire tore through the building in November.

Crews have been rebuilding it for six months with help from churches, volunteers, and the county.

The new building is still in the design phase, but it will be a one-stop emergency resource center for all of the organization’s services.

“When we open that up two years from now, we will be able to serve Osceola County in a way we haven’t served before,” said Capt. Ken Chapman with the Salvation Army

The new building will be 10,000 square feet and cost about $10 million.

