Sandspur Road construction set to begin, completion expected by month’s end

MAITLAND, Fla. — Roadway milling and repaving is expected to begin next week, weather permitting, along a closed section of Sandspur Road between Bucher Road and Hope Road, according to the City of Maitland.

The city said damaged sidewalks along the north side of Sandspur have been replaced, along with broken medians and street curbs. Construction is also expected to begin this week on Sandspur Road between Wymore Road and Hope Road.

City officials said the goal is to complete most of the project by the end of the month, before the start of the new school year. Lake Sybelia Elementary School and Orangewood Christian School are located along the corridor.

According to the city, Sandspur Road is being rebuilt because of damage caused by heavy traffic, age, weather and tree roots. Dozens of trees were removed to prevent further roadway damage and safety issues, while other trees were removed because of age, disease, insect infestation or improper growth.

The project also includes rebuilding two brick-pavered intersections along Sandspur Road and repaving the roadway from west of Bucher Road to Wymore Road. The city said native replacement trees will be planted after the roadwork is complete.

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